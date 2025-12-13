WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.76 and traded as low as $45.22. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 672,240 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 128,122.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 22,267,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249,776 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,367,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,919,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,689,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,693,000 after buying an additional 200,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,152,000 after acquiring an additional 426,310 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 994,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

