Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.85 and traded as low as GBX 143.10. Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 144.50, with a volume of 146,368,813 shares trading hands.

BBOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 184 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.89. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

