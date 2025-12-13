Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Down 27.4% – What’s Next?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) fell 27.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.80 and last traded at GBX 70. 58,370,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,601% from the average session volume of 1,577,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Card Factory presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 148.33.

Card Factory Trading Down 27.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 EPS for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current year.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

