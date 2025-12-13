Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) versus CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Head-To-Head Review

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Centuri”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $8.64 billion 2.86 $1.02 billion $1.58 23.92 Centuri $2.64 billion 1.00 -$6.72 million $0.03 885.83

Risk and Volatility

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centuri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centuri has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centuri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 11.37% 10.25% 2.52% Centuri 0.09% 6.37% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CenterPoint Energy and Centuri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 8 6 0 2.43 Centuri 2 1 2 0 2.00

CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus target price of $42.18, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Centuri has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.51%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Centuri.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Centuri on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment engages in the intrastate natural gas sales, and natural gas transportation and distribution for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas; permanent pipeline connections through interconnects with various interstate and intrastate pipeline companies; and provides maintenance and repair services of home appliances to customers in Minnesota and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas through a third party. It serves approximately 2,534,730 metered customers; owned 348 substations with transformer capacity of 79,719 megavolt amperes; and owned and operated 217 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

