Critical Contrast: Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) versus SKK (NASDAQ:SKK)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) and SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and SKK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 7.36% 92.87% 6.80% SKK N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chiyoda and SKK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.00 billion 0.39 $178.11 million $0.29 15.59 SKK $11.30 million 0.51 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Chiyoda has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chiyoda and SKK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 0.00 SKK 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKK has a beta of -1, suggesting that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chiyoda beats SKK on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About SKK

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

