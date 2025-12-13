Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,000.88 and traded as high as GBX 1,004. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 997.34, with a volume of 5,145,329 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,092 to GBX 1,191 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,271.50.

The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,092.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,001.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported GBX 30 earnings per share for the quarter. Big Yellow Group had a net margin of 120.15% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Yellow Group Plc will post 57.4799434 EPS for the current year.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

