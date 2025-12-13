Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.74 and traded as high as GBX 78. Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 77, with a volume of 2,416,464 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 99 price objective on shares of Avacta Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 99.

Avacta Group Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53. The stock has a market cap of £334.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.25.

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.46) EPS for the quarter. Avacta Group had a negative net margin of 114.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Avacta Group Plc will post -9.9011833 earnings per share for the current year.

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.

The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

