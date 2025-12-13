Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $8.68. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 58,790 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.46%.The firm had revenue of $89.33 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 101,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 166,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

