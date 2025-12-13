Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.62 and traded as high as C$54.30. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$53.93, with a volume of 4,529,078 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.55.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PPL
Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 25.73%.The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.