Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.62 and traded as high as C$54.30. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$53.93, with a volume of 4,529,078 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 25.73%.The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

