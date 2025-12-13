American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.31. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 230,038 shares trading hands.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.90.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.24 million during the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 EPS for the current year.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

