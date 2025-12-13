Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.99 and traded as high as C$136.54. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$134.90, with a volume of 2,338,203 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$154.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.53.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.91.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%.The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.