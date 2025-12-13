Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,316.39 and traded as high as GBX 3,546. Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,530, with a volume of 72,597,875 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Halma from GBX 3,690 to GBX 3,700 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,610 to GBX 3,820 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,695.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,381, for a total value of £507,150. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

