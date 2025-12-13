Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.82. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 391,516 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHV shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark K. Oki sold 50,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $146,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,584.80. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart sold 129,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $378,142.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,315. This represents a 36.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 56,856 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 898,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 244,885 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

