Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.05 and traded as high as $14.05. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 130,796 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 94.99%.The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 19,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 202,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

