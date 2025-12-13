ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.32. 3,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0359 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

