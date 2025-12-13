Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 1,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Research Affiliates Deletions ETF alerts:

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Affiliates Deletions ETF

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Research Affiliates Deletions ETF by 2,137.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Research Affiliates Deletions ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Affiliates Deletions ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Research Affiliates Deletions ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Research Affiliates Deletions index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value equities comprised of recently deleted stocks from a market cap-weighted index. The investment premise is that depreciated stock prices will revert to their average levels NIXT was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by RAFI Indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Affiliates Deletions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.