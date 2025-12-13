Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 1,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.
Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $35.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.89.
Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Affiliates Deletions ETF
Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Company Profile
The Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Research Affiliates Deletions index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value equities comprised of recently deleted stocks from a market cap-weighted index. The investment premise is that depreciated stock prices will revert to their average levels NIXT was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by RAFI Indices.
