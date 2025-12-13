JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 8,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 20,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $191.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

Get JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 231,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.60% of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF

The JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks while employing a methodology that seeks to align stock selection and weighting with Jewish value pillars. TOV was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by JLens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.