FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

FibroBiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.3649 and last traded at $0.3477. Approximately 1,486,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,516,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3317.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBLG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get FibroBiologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroBiologics Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FibroBiologics news, General Counsel Ruben A. Garcia bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,600. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBLG. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FibroBiologics during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.