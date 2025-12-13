KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 10,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 12,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 9.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 32.62% of KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

KraneShares Trust – KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as options and swaps to create its portfolio.

