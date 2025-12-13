Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Daxor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daxor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Daxor Stock Down 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daxor stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Daxor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

Further Reading

