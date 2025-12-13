NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.15. 1,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

