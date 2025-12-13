Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 52,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 17,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.3580.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

