China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50. 42,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 81,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

China Pharma Trading Up 3.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of China Pharma worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

