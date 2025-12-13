MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.95. Approximately 221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 4.85.

About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

