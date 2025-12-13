BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.84 and last traded at GBX 67.84. 96,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 77,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.92.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £940.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.99.

About BioPharma Credit

(Get Free Report)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.