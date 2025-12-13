Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) Trading 24.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 24.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.8450.

Blue Moon Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Blue Moon Group Company Profile

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care and cleaner products, including fabric softener, machine wash, classic, bacteria and odor removal, sportswear exclusive, hand-wash exclusive, and special laundry, as well as pre-wash treatment, travel-exclusive pack, and stain remover; and anti-septic disinfectant, such as multi-purpose, fabric, and household sanitiser.

