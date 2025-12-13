Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Down 27.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) traded down 27.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.80 and last traded at GBX 70. 58,370,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,601% from the average session volume of 1,577,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARD. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.04. The company has a market cap of £244.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current year.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

