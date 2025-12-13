Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) fell 15% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 2,733,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 569,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
Emerita Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of C$147.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95.
About Emerita Resources
Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
