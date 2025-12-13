Gerald Terence Edwards Purchases 1,600 Shares of Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Terence Edwards bought 1,600 shares of Decisive Dividend stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 287,295 shares in the company, valued at C$2,011,065. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Decisive Dividend stock remained flat at C$7.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.19. Decisive Dividend Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.32.
