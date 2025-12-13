Gerald Terence Edwards Purchases 1,600 Shares of Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Terence Edwards bought 1,600 shares of Decisive Dividend stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 287,295 shares in the company, valued at C$2,011,065. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Decisive Dividend Price Performance

Decisive Dividend stock remained flat at C$7.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.19. Decisive Dividend Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.32.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

