Kieran Barry Columb Sells 40,800 Shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) insider Kieran Barry Columb sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.50, for a total value of C$2,427,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 163,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,739,912. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 37,088 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.75, for a total value of C$2,216,008.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 24,156 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.96, for a total value of C$1,448,393.76.

Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$58.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.17. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1-year low of C$43.32 and a 1-year high of C$63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

