Insider Selling: Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Insider Sells 6,118 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gerspacher sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.33, for a total value of C$38,726.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,524.19. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of TSE:LAC traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.26. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 13.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s.

