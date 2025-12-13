Insider Buying: CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Director Purchases 44,700 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Hooks acquired 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,723.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 825,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,160,129.29. This represents a 5.72% increase in their position.
CEU traded down C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$12.75. 397,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,240. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.62.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$623.22 million during the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
