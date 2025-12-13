Insider Buying: CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Director Purchases 44,700 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Hooks acquired 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,723.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 825,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,160,129.29. This represents a 5.72% increase in their position.

CEU traded down C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$12.75. 397,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,240. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.62.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$623.22 million during the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CEU. Raymond James Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.38.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

