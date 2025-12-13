Guy Desharnais Sells 4,407 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) insider Guy Desharnais sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.15, for a total transaction of C$198,976.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,120,352.10. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.77. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$25.35 and a 52-week high of C$58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.