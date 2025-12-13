Guy Desharnais Sells 4,407 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2025

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:ORGet Free Report) insider Guy Desharnais sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.15, for a total transaction of C$198,976.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,120,352.10. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.77. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$25.35 and a 52-week high of C$58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.