Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Insider Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp Sells 85,918 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) insider Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 85,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$1,061,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,764,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,486,412.70. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 160,100 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.24, for a total transaction of C$1,799,524.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 26,900 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$355,887.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 19,605 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.07, for a total value of C$256,237.35.

On Thursday, October 9th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 20,609 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.89, for a total transaction of C$265,650.01.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of FRX remained flat at C$10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.02 million, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 2.51. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.02 and a 52 week high of C$13.83.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

