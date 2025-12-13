Dave O’reilly Buys 6,654 Shares of kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Stock

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) insider Dave O’reilly purchased 6,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,481.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,481.02. The trade was a ? increase in their position.

kneat.com Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of kneat.com stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.40. 51,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,360. The stock has a market cap of C$419.48 million, a P/E ratio of -220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50. kneat.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

