Dave O’reilly Buys 6,654 Shares of kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Stock

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) insider Dave O’reilly purchased 6,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,481.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,481.02. The trade was a ? increase in their position.
kneat.com Stock Down 3.7%
Shares of kneat.com stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.40. 51,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,360. The stock has a market cap of C$419.48 million, a P/E ratio of -220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50. kneat.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25.
kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on kneat.com
kneat.com Company Profile
kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than kneat.com
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.