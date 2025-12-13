E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Insider Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman Buys 3,800 Shares

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.75 per share, with a total value of C$63,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 46,500 shares in the company, valued at C$778,875. The trade was a 8.90% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman acquired 900 shares of E-L Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,075.00.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

ELF traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$16.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,989. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.74. E-L Financial Co. Limited has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$18.19.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

About E-L Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

Featured Stories

