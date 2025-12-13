Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Director Christine Forget Purchases 1,920 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Christine Forget acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,906.50. The trade was a 30.64% increase in their position.

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE:FTG traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.11. 35,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,431. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.66 and a 1 year high of C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.36. The firm has a market cap of C$279.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of C$47.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.4199717 EPS for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corp is a supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It has two operating segments namely FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. FTG Circuits manufactures printed circuit boards within the global marketplace. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, subassemblies, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products and for airframe manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.