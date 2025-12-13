Financial Contrast: Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) vs. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Strategic Global Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million 1.56 -$12.36 million ($0.16) -173.86 Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strategic Global Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marcus & Millichap.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Strategic Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -0.89% -0.58% -0.43% Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and Strategic Global Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50 Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Strategic Global Investments.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Strategic Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.