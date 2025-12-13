Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.8502 and last traded at $0.8925. Approximately 146,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 153,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9125.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATER. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aterian in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Aterian Trading Down 13.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

