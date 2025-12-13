Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.47. 74,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 50,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 1.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.