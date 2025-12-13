Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.0625 and last traded at $147.10. 4,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.5399.

Siemens Energy Stock Down 4.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.