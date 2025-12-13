ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 17,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 28,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5355.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Santander upgraded ALPEK to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on ALPKF
ALPEK Stock Performance
About ALPEK
Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ALPEK
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.