Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

