Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.59. 16,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 14,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Computershare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Computershare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Computershare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMSQF

Computershare Trading Down 1.9%

About Computershare

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

(Get Free Report)

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.