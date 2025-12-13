Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.4650 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Gentera Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

