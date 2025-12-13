Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.3397 and last traded at $0.3397. 885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3389.

Rubicon Organics Stock Up 7.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Rubicon Organics

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.