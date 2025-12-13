Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 353,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 348,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Stock Up 16.7%

The company has a market cap of C$11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

