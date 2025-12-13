Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.62. 262,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 193,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.