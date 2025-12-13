Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.62. 262,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 193,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
