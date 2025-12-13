JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.75. 23 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69.

Get JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 14.05% of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap equities with higher dividend yields, weighted for greater exposure to sectors with high risk-adjusted dividend yields. JDIV was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.