First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Trading Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $155.62 and last traded at $155.59. 264,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 219,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 672.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,194.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

